The firestorm that raged from Napa County into Sonoma County early Monday burned well-known businesses, schools and local landmarks, including the luxury 124-room Fountaingrove Inn and the nearby historic Fountaingrove Round Barn.

The Hilton Sonoma Wine Country, a 250-room hotel, also was destroyed, as were the buildings at Paradise Ridge Winery.

Hidden Valley Satellite, a campus serving about 80 primary-grade students, was leveled by flames, as was the K-12 Christian school Redwood Adventist Academy. The former, located on the west side of Parker Hill Road north of Chanate Road, is near the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood ravaged in the early morning hours. The latter is on Mark West Springs Road.

Sweet T’s, the comfort-food eatery on Stagecoach Road off Fountaingrove Parkway, was destroyed.

Residents of two large senior living complexes, Oakmont of Villa Capri and Oakmont of Varenna, both on Fountaingrove Parkway, were evacuated. Oakmont of Villa Capri was destroyed; details about damage to other buildings in the complex were not available Monday night.

Willi’s Wine Bar and Cricklewood restaurant on Old Redwood Highway both burned down.

The Cardinal Newman High School campus, farther north on Old Redwood Highway, lost about half of its classrooms, as well as the library, main office and a number of portable classrooms.

The science building, wrestling room and gym were spared, according to principal Graham Rutherford.

The fire destroyed the east end and classrooms at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, but damage to the main theater building appeared minimal. Julie Richter, a spokeswoman for Luther Burbank Center, reported the center was closed Monday and its staff safe.

Flames leaped over Highway 101 in the early morning hours, leaving little standing of the Kmart store on Cleveland Avenue. All that remained of the 114,000-square-foot structure were masonry walls and horizontal roof supports.

To the south on Cleveland, a firefighter sprayed water into the flames that had destroyed the Puerto Vallarta restaurant. The adjacent businesses appeared largely untouched.

In the Kohl’s shopping center on Hopper, three eateries were reduced to burning rubble. They included McDonald’s, Applebee’s and Arby’s.

The businesses were caught in a path of destruction that continued west into residential neighborhoods along Hopper.