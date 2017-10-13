Graton Resort and Casino is committing $1 million to help victims of the destructive fires raging in Northern California, the resort outside Rohnert Park announced Friday.

The gaming destination and 200-room hotel, owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and managed by Las Vegas-based Station Casinos, said numerous employees and tribal members have lost homes. The resort did not elaborate on what the $1 million pledge will support, but it has already provided food to first responders and created an assistance fund for the immediate needs of team members displaced by fires, including food, clothing and toiletries.

“We are deeply saddened by the ongoing destruction in our community,” tribal chairman Greg Sarris said in a statement. “Not only are hundreds of our very own team members and tribal members displaced permanently from their homes, but we are heartbroken for the countless neighbors, families and friends whose lives have dramatically been affected by this ongoing devastation.”

