After hearing of the fire devastation on Monday morning, Max Heller and his father, Mark, went to check on houses and property for concerned friends. The two rode a 1983 Yamaha Virago through Fountaingrove on Monday, documenting the aftermath of the fires.

“We wanted to document what we saw and make sure people were up to date with credible footage,” said Max.

Throughout the week, the two took video in other evacuated areas including Oakmont and portions of Bennett Valley.

“I hope that everyone can come back from this tragedy together and remain strong. We thought it was important to give people information as soon as possible and let them know what had happened to their homes,” Max said.