In Santa Rosa, the scramble begins for replacement housing

(1 of ) A real estate brochure shows the interior of 2108 Wedgewood Way before it burned. The 3,570-square-foot home was on the market for $1,149,000. Photo taken in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) The rubble of homes burned surrounding the golf course in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Gerald Phillips searches for anything that survived the fire at his home on Sedgemoore Drive in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) A burned home and vehicle in the 5200 block of Vista Grande Drive in Larkfield-Wikiup, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) California National Guard Sgt. Paul Skillin, left, and Spc. PJ Daniels look at debris under a bed frame as they search through debris for human remains and valuables to secure on Wembley Court in Larkfield-Wikiup, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Cal Fire firefighters Lisa Harris, left, and Nelson Alvarado assess damage to a home at 1000 Wikiup Drive in Larkfield-Wikiup, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Cal Fire firefighter Nelson Alvarado assesses damage to a home at 1000 Wikiup Drive in Larkfield-Wikiup, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Thick smoke from the Nuns fire billows from a canyon in Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) North Lake Tahoe firefighter Julien Lecorps extinguishes flames near a containment line around homes to protect them from the Nuns fire in Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) North Lake Tahoe firefighter Julien Lecorps advances a hose lay along a containment line near homes to protect them from the Nuns fire around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) North Lake Tahoe Fire captain Jamie Sheppard extinguishes flames crawling up a tree behind a containment line near homes to protect them from the Nuns fire around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) North Lake Tahoe firefighter Julien Lecorps wets down a containment line behind homes to protect them from the Nuns fire around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) North Lake Tahoe firefighter Julien Lecorps and fire captain Scott Peterson listen to radio traffic as they protect homes from the Nuns fire around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) North Lake Tahoe firefighters Ron Johnson, left, and Shane Schuster scratch a handline around a home near Hood Mountain Regional Park to protect it from the Nuns fire, in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Pediatric LVN Shelly Matthews receives gets a hug from chaplain Meredith Cahn as Kaiser Permanente reopens its medical clinics in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Employees walk between medical buildings as Kaiser Permanente reopens its medical clinics in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Medical assistant Yuseff Sugg receives a blessing from chaplain Meredith Cahn as Kaiser Permanente reopens its medical clinics in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Dr. Kelly Bastoni talks with patient Susan Tomsen during an appointment as Kaiser Permanente reopens its medical clinics in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Lilia Gonzalez, left, and her sister Maria Gaitan, who both lost their homes, carry boxes of supplies as they leave the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) People line up outside the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) American Red Cross volunteer Sherrie Allen hands out water bottles at the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Greg Richter, center, who lost his home in the Coffey Park area, hugs family friends Bob Oropeza, left, and his daughter Tiffany Oropeza, who also lost their home in Larkfield at the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) American Red Cross volunteer David Allen, right, hands supplies to Rena Patel, her son Jason Berg, and her granddaughter Violetta Berg, 1, at the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Michele McEntee, who lost her home on San Sonita Drive, waits with her son Liam, 15-months old, at the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Michele McEntee, who lost her home on San Sonita Drive, waits with her son Liam, 15-months old, at the FEMA hub at 427 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 16, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) A United States flag hangs from the charred remains of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Massive wildfires swept through area last week destroying thousands of homes and businesses and claiming the lives of dozens of people who were unable to escape the flames. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(27 of ) Tyler Knapp looks over the burned remains of a pickup truck in Santa Rosa, Calif. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(28 of ) Chris Alejos, left, and his wife, Brittany, get help from friend Nick Cann as they remove a bed frame from their home in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The Alejos home was not damaged by the fire that destroyed homes all around theirs, but smoke damage and no power made it unlivable for now. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(29 of ) Two cars are among the remains Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the house where Sara and Charles Rippey died a week ago in a fast-moving wildfire in Napa, Calif. The couple, 98- and 100-years-old, respectively, had been married over 75 years. With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(30 of ) A United States flag flies over the charred remains of a house in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(31 of ) Firefighters from Southern California wait to check into their rooms at the Napa River Inn, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Napa, Calif. First responders have been allowed to stay free at the hotel all week. With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(32 of ) Fire trucks from Los Angeles County make their way past a row of tents while leaving the CalFire Incident Command, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Napa, Calif. With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(33 of ) Marco Morales, left, and farm manager Micahel Hausmann fetch gasoline from a tank that surprisingly survived the fire at the large marijuana farm they operate in Glen Ellen, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Elias)
(34 of ) A mailbox stands Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, outside the remains of the home where Sara and Charles Rippey died a week ago in a fast-moving wildfire in Napa, Calif. The couple, 98 and 100 years old, had been married over 75 years. With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(35 of ) Members of a search and rescue team search through the rubble of mobile homes destroyed by a wildfire Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(36 of ) A sign thanking first responders hangs by a newly planted vineyard Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Napa, Calif. With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(37 of ) Patti Delano, right, and her daughter Caroline, take a look at their Larkfield home, Monday Oct. 16, 2017 as the area is slowly being repopulated. The Delano family bought the house new nearly 30 year ago. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(38 of ) PatRick Corp. firefighter Josh Korczak checks for any signs of heat from a burned area next to a block of cabernet vines at Kunde Family Winery, in Kenwood on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Cabernet grapes damaged by the heat of nearby fire at Kunde Family Winery, in Kenwood on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Vines damaged by fire at Ashton Vineyards and Wines, along Henno Road, in Glen Ellen on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) Vineyards belonging to Hamel Family Wines, as seen from the Kunde Family Winery property, stand virtually unscathed among burned areas in Kenwood on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) A PatRick Corp. firefighter walks between vineyard blocks at Kunde Family Winery, in Kenwood on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) Sonoma County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team members look for signs of human remains at the Hopper Lane Apartments, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) A message for first responders written on a vehicle in the Coffey Park neighborhood, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(45 of ) A helicopter drops water on the fire in the area of Hood Mountain Regional Park, near Pythian Road, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(46 of ) California Army National Guard Specialist David Jackson, of the 49th MP Brigade, talks to a driver at a road block along Hopper Avenue, at Skyview Drive, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(47 of ) Phyllis Rogers checks for mail in front of her destroyed home in Larkfield, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(48 of ) Jessica Henry, left, and Kristina Hank, look for valuables in Henry's mothers home, Monday Oct. 16, 2017 in Larkfield. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(49 of ) Daniel Rogers photographs the remains of his mothers home for insurance purposes in Larkfield, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(50 of ) Marijuana plants burned by fire at SPARC's cannabis farm, near Glen Ellen on Monday, October 16, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(51 of ) Michael House, left, and Devon Murphy work on salvaging marijuana plants damaged by fire at SPARC's cannabis farm, near Glen Ellen on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(52 of ) Amy Goodwin moves burned marijuana plants at SPARC's cannabis farm, near Glen Ellen on Monday, October 16, 2017. Workers are hoping oils can be salvaged from the damaged plants.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(53 of ) Having lived in their home for nearly 30 years, a couple who declined to have their names used, get the first look of their home in Larkfield, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(54 of ) The garbage was out in Larkfield when the Tubbs fire rolled through, incinerating the plastic cans, but leaving the interior debris, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(55 of ) Richard Vignone and his neighbor Joe Montano greet one another after seeing their homes, Monday Oct. 16, 2017 in Larkfield. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(56 of ) Richard Vignone displays his vintage Nikkormat cameras, Monday Oct. 16, 2017 that he salvaged for his burned home in Larkfield. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(57 of ) At the home of Richard Vignone, his son and a few PG&E workers look to see what was salvageable in a gun safe, Monday Oct. 16, 2017 in Larkfield. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(58 of ) Firefighters Julien Lecorps, left, and Clyde Rust of Strike Team 4235A from the Tahoe basin extinguish hot spots in rough terrain behind homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park while the Nuns fire continues to burn near Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(59 of ) North Lake Tahoe firefighter Julien Lecorps connects a pair of hoses in a progressive hose lay to protect homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park while the Nuns fire continues to burn near Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(60 of ) Firefighters Julien Lecorps, left, Clyde Rust and John Farrell of Strike Team 4235A from the Tahoe basin, extinguish hot spots in rugged terrain above homes near Hood Mountain Regional Park while the Nuns fire continues to burn near Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(61 of ) near homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(62 of ) The National Guard deploys in to Larkfield, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(63 of ) near homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(64 of ) Karen Atkinson and Amiga, her seven year-old Human Remains Detection dog search the area of Coffey Park for human remains, Monday Oct. 16. 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(65 of ) From left, Rick Olcese, Ty Knapp and Ariana Olcese search for the Olcese family cats in their razed Larkfield neighborhood, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(66 of ) North Tahoe firefighter Julien Lecorps keeps a lookout for while other members of his Tahoe basin strike team extinguish hot spots from the Nuns fire in rugged terrain behind homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(67 of ) A fire whirl dances along a ridgeline near Pythian Road as the Nuns fire burns near Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(68 of ) Firefighters Clyde Rust, left, and Julien Lecorps make a progressive hose lay in rugged terrain to extinguish hot spots from the Nuns fire near homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)