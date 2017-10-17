Petaluma police are looking for a man who robbed a victim at gunpoint in the River Plaza parking lot early Monday.

The victim was walking in the parking lot toward Water Street when he was approached by a man who demanded money, lifting his shirt to expose a black handgun in his waistband, a news release from the Petaluma Police Department said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, handed over cash, and the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, about 20 years old, wearing a light-colored shirt, brown pants and a baseball hat.

Police are looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses that might have captured the suspect on camera. They asked anyone with information to call 707-778-4372.

