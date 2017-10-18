A Lake County man who dropped off an unresponsive woman Friday night at Adventist Health Hospital in Clearlake, was arrested later at his home after it was determined the woman had a possible bullet wound in her brain.

Marcus John Iano, 42, of Hidden Valley Lake, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was brought to the hospital by Iano and his mother, Susan Iano. The victim, who was not identified, was unconscious, and later flown to a hospital outside the area with life-threatening injuries.

Marcus Iano is being held in the Lake County Jail with a bail of $1.5 million.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can call Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-262-4231.