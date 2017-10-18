North Coast wildfire survivors who require expedited passports for emergency travel can apply without an appointment at two North Bay locations, Thursday in Santa Rosa and Friday in Napa.

For those with limited documentation, the $150 file search fee will be waived, though other passport fees will be applied, including a $60 expedited service fee.

The Santa Rosa location will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the assistance center on the first floor of The Press Democrat building, 427 Mendocino Ave.

The Napa outpost will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the assistance center at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A.

Replacements are also available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Francisco Passport Agency at 450 Golden Gate Ave. in San Francisco.

You can reach Staff Writer Christi Warren at 707-521-5205 or christi.warren@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @SeaWarren.