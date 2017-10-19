With his tires spiked and minivan on fire, a suspect driver who’d led Santa Rosa police on a chase from the west Santa Rosa to Novato was arrested after jumping from the still-moving vehicle.

Suspect Jose Rubio-Rivas, 33, of Santa Rosa, on probation for a prior conviction and wanted on warrants, was hospitalized for injuries from the jump, according to Santa Rosa police. He also was intoxicated and carried methamphetamine, police said.

The chase started about 2:30 a.m. Thursday when two officers tried to stop a van driving erratically on Sebastopol Road near Wright Road.

The driver didn’t stop and a pursuit headed west on Highway 12 into Sebastopol where the driver ran multiple red lights before heading south on Highway 116, continuing into Petaluma and onto Highway 101, according to police.

Spikes set out south of Sonoma County and near Novato flattened the tires, setting the van on fire..

The man jumped from the van while it was traveling about 30 mph and hit a lane divider sign.

Officers arrested Rubio-Rivas on suspicion of several charges including drunken driving, felony evading and the warrants.

