A 28-year-old Ukiah woman was sentenced to 44 months in prison Thursday for repeated violations, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Kelisha Sheree Alvarez, described by prosecutors as a “well-known, aggressive transient,” has amassed 10 misdemeanor convictions, a felony vandalism conviction and a felony strong arm robbery conviction since 2009. She has also violated her terms of probation 31 times, prosecutors said.

“There is no question that the courts have shown extreme patience in a long-term effort to work with the defendant, perhaps to a fault,” said District Attorney David Eyster. “Alvarez has never made any real effort to comply so today’s decision was the right decision.”

You can reach Staff Writer Christi Warren at 707-521-5205 or christi.warren@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @SeaWarren.