A semi-truck driver crashed Thursday evening off Highway 101 and found himself, his cab and part of his huge milk trailer hanging over a steep embankment while the rest of the trailer blocked the southbound lanes of the highway, according to the CHP.

The driver, Singh Talwinder, 33, of Elk Grove, escaped unhurt, the CHP said in a news release.

Talwinder was on a southbound curve, south of the Willits grade when about 5:45 p.m., he lost control. Traveling too fast for the newly wet roadway, his cab broke through a guardrail on the western shoulder and dropped over the side, pulling some of the trailer with it. Southbound traffic was diverted around the crash to the northbound lanes, the release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport. Staff Writer Christi Warren contributed to this report.