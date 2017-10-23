Fire apparently from a marijuana hash oil lab inside a rented room at a longstanding Willits‑area lodge late Sunday night injured two people, at least one suffering significant burns, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Explosions and flames were reported about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brooktrails Lodge. The Lodge is a longtime resort set in redwoods near Willits with several short‑ and long‑term apartments and rooms.

Initial information as the fire erupted included reports that as many as eight people were badly injured but that was pared back as emergency responders got to the call.

Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten Monday said at least two people were injured and one who’d suffered critical burns had been transferred to a hospital outside Mendocino County.

The fire was put out during the night. It reportedly started at an apartment in a row of units below the lodge, burning those apartments.

The Mendocino Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, Van Patten said. Further details of the drug lab weren’t available but marijuana extraction, or hash oil labs, typically involve highly volatile butane, known to cause explosions and fires.

Cal Fire, Brooktrails fire and at least one ambulance responded.

Check back for details.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.