Easy ways to help victims of the Wine Country fires

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
BY PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF | October 24, 2017, 1:37PM

Read all of the PD's fire coverage here


As the smoke starts to settle, the damage left by the North Bay wildfires is painfully clear. Thousands of structures were destroyed, there are billions of dollars in damages and 42 people confirmed dead. The threat of the fires may have ended, but the long road to recovery is just beginning.

Here are some easy ways you can help those affected by the wildfires.

The Press Democrat, Sen. Mike McGuire and the Redwood Credit Union have teamed up to create the North Bay Fire Relief fund to assist fire victims and aid relief efforts. 100 percent of donations will go directly to support those affected. More information: North Bay Fire Relief Fund

Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is selling "Nor-Cal Strong" t-shirts at $20 a piece with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief Fund. So treat yourself to a cup of organic, liquid nitrogen, ice cream and help wildfire victims in the process. More information: Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, Sebastopol

The Sonoma County Resilience Fund is an organization dedicated to raising donations to address the mid to long term needs of Sonoma County residents and businesses impacted by the wildfires. More information: www.sonomacf.org/sonoma-county-resilience-fund

Rotary of Sonoma Valley has assembled an impressive donation page for victims, evacuees and first responders of the wildfires. Their motto is “service over self” and they are pledging 100 percent of the donations to continue to provide support for all affected by the wildfires. More information: www.youcaring.com/victimsevacueesandfirstrespondersforsonomafires-977708

Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation is accepting donations that will go directly to agricultural workers and their families hit hard by the wildfires impact on Sonoma’s famous wine industry. More information: www.scggf.org

The Napa and Sonoma County Fire Relief campaign is collecting money that will go directly to those who deserve it most, the brave men and women fighting the fires. The funds will be spread out to organizations such as: Sonoma Valley and Fire Rescue Authority, Napa County Fire Department and Lake County Fire and Rescue. More information: www.gofundme.com/napa-sonoma-fires

The California Fire Relief homepage on gofundme is an excellent source of campaigns for those affected by the wildfires. You can help Safari West employees, an autism school or a 10-year-old amputee. Whatever you decide to donate to, it’s going to be a good choice. More information: www.gofundme.com/raise-funds/CAfirerelief

In addition to the devastation suffered by the wine industry, the cannabis industry was hit hard by the destruction of the wildfires. YouCaring has set up a CalGrowers wildfire recovery fund to assist legal cannabis growers with recovery. More information here: www.youcaring.com/growersincaliforniawhohavebeenimpactedbywildfires-977705

Those associated with Santa Rosa Junior College is another group hit hard by the wildfires. More than a hundred students, staff and faculty members lost their homes to the fires and thousands more have been displaced. SRJC has set up a fire relief fund with all proceeds going directly to the school population affected. More information: santarosajc.ejoinme.org/firerelief

An estimated 28,000 undocumented immigrants live and work in Sonoma County. Due to their immigration status they are not eligible for FEMA assistance. Undocufund makes it possible for one of Sonoma County’s largest and most important populations to receive the aid they desperately need. More information: undocufund.org

The Graton Day Labor Center has also established a fund accepting donations for undocumented peoples affected by the wildfires. You can also join them on 10/28 for their annual event "love and Justice" that will directly benefit the center's reconstruction work program and Undocufund Fire Relief. More information: www.gratondaylabor.org

Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Wine Country Animal Lovers has a page that accepts donations which go directly to all animals in need following the wildfires. More information: www.winecountryanimallovers.org/donate

On Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., a one-day Charity Pop Up Art Show benefiting the victims of the North Bay Fires will be held at Santa Rosa’s Agent Ink Gallery. There will be very limited exclusive #SITCM tees available with all proceeds going to wildfire victims. More information: agentinkgallery.com

Craft breweries across Sonoma County have joined together to create an exclusive "Sonoma Pride" beer with all proceeds going directly to wildfire victims. More information: www.sonomapride.com

Sonoma County artists and designers have lent their talents to creating unique handcrafted goods with all proceeds going to benefit those affected. More information: www.sonomamag.com/wine-country-fires-artists-and-designers-create-artwork-decals-prints-for-fire-relief/

Buying wine directly from Sonoma County wineries is one way to help victims of the wildfires. Here’s a list of seven wines you can buy right now to help those affected. More information: www.sonomamag.com/wine-country-fires-sonoma-wines-buy-right-now-support-fire-relief/

Need a spa day? Elements On the Plaza in Healdsburg is donating 15 percent of all proceeds from spa treatments directly to the Redwood Credit Union Fire Relief fund. More information: www.elementsskincarestudio.com

On Oct. 28, Molsberry Market will host a BBQ to raise money for wildfire victims from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to fire relief. More information: facebook.com/Molsberry-Market-168497076504159

All Oliver’s Markets in Sonoma County will be matching any donation made to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. More information: www.oliversmarket.com

Need a haircut? Great Clips Santa Rosa is donating $1 of every haircut to victims of the wildfires. More information: www.greatclips.com/salons/5272

Sushi anyone? Boathouse Sushi in Santa Rosa will be donating a portion of sales to wildfire relief funds. More information: www.boathousesushi.com

DaVero Farms & Winery will be donating the charity portion of sales from their Pollo Rosso refillable jug wine program, plus the gate and by-the-glass wine sales receipts from their annual The Day After Thanksgiving event (open to the public; see their website for details), plus 25% of sales of their soon-to-be-released olio nuovo (fresh-pressed olive oil) to UndocuFund.

Garrett Paiz from the Noel Fire Department was a volunteer firefighter who tragically passed in a fire truck accident. The Paiz family wishes that Garrett's fire family serve as the pall bearers during his October 27th memorial service. A Go Fund Me account has been set up so that the firefighters can attend Garrett's celebration of life. The money raised will go towards travel expenses for Garrett's Noel fire brothers. Donate directly here.

Do you know of anything we missed? Please email the details to info@pressdemocrat.com

