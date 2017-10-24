Easy ways to help victims of the Wine Country fires

As the smoke starts to settle, the damage left by the North Bay wildfires is painfully clear. Thousands of structures were destroyed, there are billions of dollars in damages and 42 people confirmed dead. The threat of the fires may have ended, but the long road to recovery is just beginning.

Here are some easy ways you can help those affected by the wildfires.

The Press Democrat, Sen. Mike McGuire and the Redwood Credit Union have teamed up to create the North Bay Fire Relief fund to assist fire victims and aid relief efforts. 100 percent of donations will go directly to support those affected. More information: North Bay Fire Relief Fund

Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is selling "Nor-Cal Strong" t-shirts at $20 a piece with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief Fund. So treat yourself to a cup of organic, liquid nitrogen, ice cream and help wildfire victims in the process. More information: Sub-Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, Sebastopol

The Sonoma County Resilience Fund is an organization dedicated to raising donations to address the mid to long term needs of Sonoma County residents and businesses impacted by the wildfires. More information: www.sonomacf.org/sonoma-county-resilience-fund

Rotary of Sonoma Valley has assembled an impressive donation page for victims, evacuees and first responders of the wildfires. Their motto is “service over self” and they are pledging 100 percent of the donations to continue to provide support for all affected by the wildfires. More information: www.youcaring.com/victimsevacueesandfirstrespondersforsonomafires-977708

Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation is accepting donations that will go directly to agricultural workers and their families hit hard by the wildfires impact on Sonoma’s famous wine industry. More information: www.scggf.org

The Napa and Sonoma County Fire Relief campaign is collecting money that will go directly to those who deserve it most, the brave men and women fighting the fires. The funds will be spread out to organizations such as: Sonoma Valley and Fire Rescue Authority, Napa County Fire Department and Lake County Fire and Rescue. More information: www.gofundme.com/napa-sonoma-fires

The California Fire Relief homepage on gofundme is an excellent source of campaigns for those affected by the wildfires. You can help Safari West employees, an autism school or a 10-year-old amputee. Whatever you decide to donate to, it’s going to be a good choice. More information: www.gofundme.com/raise-funds/CAfirerelief

In addition to the devastation suffered by the wine industry, the cannabis industry was hit hard by the destruction of the wildfires. YouCaring has set up a CalGrowers wildfire recovery fund to assist legal cannabis growers with recovery. More information here: www.youcaring.com/growersincaliforniawhohavebeenimpactedbywildfires-977705

Those associated with Santa Rosa Junior College is another group hit hard by the wildfires. More than a hundred students, staff and faculty members lost their homes to the fires and thousands more have been displaced. SRJC has set up a fire relief fund with all proceeds going directly to the school population affected. More information: santarosajc.ejoinme.org/firerelief

An estimated 28,000 undocumented immigrants live and work in Sonoma County. Due to their immigration status they are not eligible for FEMA assistance. Undocufund makes it possible for one of Sonoma County’s largest and most important populations to receive the aid they desperately need. More information: undocufund.org

The Graton Day Labor Center has also established a fund accepting donations for undocumented peoples affected by the wildfires. You can also join them on 10/28 for their annual event "love and Justice" that will directly benefit the center's reconstruction work program and Undocufund Fire Relief. More information: www.gratondaylabor.org