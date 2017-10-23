Two people were killed Monday in Lake County and three injured, including a CHP officer who was shot, when a 61-year-old Clearlake Oaks man went on a rampage just before noon.

Sheriff Brian Martin said the suspect, Alan Ashmore, was arrested without incident about 11:50 a.m.

Beginning at 11:23 a.m., Ashmore allegedly fired shots into several homes on the 13000 block of Anchor Village in Clearlake Oaks killing two people, Martin said. The neighborhood is known as the Clearlake Keys, a man-made marina of waterfront single-family homes, Martin said.

The suspect then shot a woman who lived on the same street, Martin said. Her injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

As Ashmore fled he was confronted by a CHP officer responding to the emergency call, Martin said. Ashmore fired at the officer, who was hit in the torso but protected by body armor, the sheriff said.

The suspect then went to a Chevron gas station at the corner of Keys Boulevard and Highway 20, Martin said, where he shot a person who had a concealed carry weapon and returned fire, striking the suspect’s car.

Driving to a second gas station farther west on Highway 20, Ashmore fired at more people, Martin said. It’s unclear if anyone at the second gas station was injured, he said.

The suspect fled down High Valley Road where it appears he started a small fire off the road, Martin said. Ashmore then reportedly shot at an employee of a winery, the sheriff said. Martin said despite earlier report from his office that Ashmore fired into several wineries, only such incident has been confirmed.

Lakeport police and CHP officers set up a roadblock on High Valley Road where Ashmore surrendered and was taken into custody, Martin said. Multiple firearms were found in his car, he said.

Ashmore’s motive isn’t known and the type of firearm used in the shootings has yet to be released, Martin said.

