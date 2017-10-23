Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

After a brief dip into cooler temperatures over the weekend, much of Sonoma County saw highs returning to the 90s Monday, with forecasters promising more heat on the way.

Santa Rosa’s high of 91 degrees was expected to be bested today, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that’s causing a heat wave the length of the state.

It follows on the heels of a low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska, which brought the region chilly weather and even a smattering of rain Thursday.

Sonoma County can expect temperatures about 20 degrees above normal to continue until Wednesday, said National Weather Service forecaster Anna Schneider. Thursday will bring a break from the heat across the state, and temperatures in the North Bay returning to highs in the mid-80s before dipping into the upper 70s by Saturday.

Winds are expected to remain light throughout the week, with no Diablo winds in the forecast, Schneider said.

In Southern California, record-shattering heat — Riverside broke a 58-year record with a high of 102 degrees Monday — is pairing with drying “Santa Ana” winds out of the northeast, prompting red flag fire warnings from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Southern California’s red flag warnings are expected to expire Thursday.

