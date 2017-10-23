The Coast Guard is searching for the operator of a 18-foot boat found adrift near Doran Beach in Bodega Bay Monday morning.

Justin Greer, 35, of Sonoma County, has not been seen or heard from since Sunday evening. His fishing license was found aboard the Sea Swirl. His truck and boat trailer were found in the Doran Beach parking lot Monday, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay suspended search efforts at sunset Monday, but plan to resume efforts at sunrise, said Petty Officer Cory Mendenhall.

A 87-foot cutter from Monterey continued the search for Greer through the night, Mendenhall said.

Anyone with information about Greer’s whereabouts is asked to call 415-399-3451.

