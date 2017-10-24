Containment continued to inch forward Tuesday as thousands of firefighters pushed toward corralling the deadly wildfires, which have devastated so much of the region.

The Tubbs fire stayed at 94 percent containment overnight, while the Nuns fire was at 91 percent, up from 90 percent Monday night and the Pocket fire rose from 89 to 90 percent.

Weather conditions Tuesday promised possible record‑high temperatures, breezes and low humidity, exacerbating fire issues. Santa Rosa could reach 93 degrees with winds gusting to 25 mph in the highest elevations.

“The weather is concerning but everything looks great,” said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner, who has been helping lead the firefights.

Gossner said with Tuesday’s heat and northeast breezes people may see more smoke in the fire zones from remaining hot spots but that those are well within containment lines.

“With the warmer wind, we’re expecting those to crop up,” Gossner said. “We have a lot of resources in place just to deal with those ‘nuisance smokes.’ ”

With increased progress, the firefighting force now is roughly half of what it was last week when about 6,000 firefighters were assigned to the Sonoma County blazes. Tuesday, officials reported 2,481 firefighters remained working with 159 engines, 28 dozers and six helicopters.

Many of the firefighters had come from Southern California and those have been released to head home where 100-degree weather and strong winds pose serious fire dangers, Gossner said.

In Mendocino County there are 223 people still working the Redwood fire, which was 99 percent contained Tuesday morning, up from 98 percent Monday night.

Residents Tuesday continued to be able to get into Kenwood areas north of Highway 12 between Coffin Lane – St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church – and Pythian Road. Check-in for entry is at the Kenwood fire station at 9045 Highway 12.

The neighborhoods along Mark West Springs Road to Porter Creek Road opened Monday and remained open Tuesday with access limited to residents. Residential access passes obtained Monday are good Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Checkpoints for access to the Riebli area are at the Kaiser medical offices on Old Redwood Highway and Maria Carrillo High School.

For more information check the Sheriff’s Office alerts at www.nixle.us/9NF4K and www.nixle.us/9NEXX.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.