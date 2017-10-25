Four adults had to leave their west Santa Rosa home after a fire early Wednesday morning, according to a Santa Rosa fire official.

Firefighters responded to the Dutton Avenue home near Faletto Court about 8:10 a.m. after getting a 911 call there were flames inside the two-story residence.

Firefighters found a small blaze in the ceiling‑floor space between floors and damage was limited, said Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

The Red Cross responded to help the residents with living arrangements. Investigators were looking into the cause.

