Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Find more information about the event here

A Sonoma County Day of Remembrance for victims of the North Bay fires and to honor first responders will be held Saturday at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The event will feature a fire department color guard and bagpipes, a local law enforcement honor guard, choir and musical performances, interfaith leaders, Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano, Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott and Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner.

A firefighter memorial bell will be rung for the 23 people in Sonoma County who died in the fires.

The gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the college’s Bailey Field, 1501 Mendocino Ave. Doors open at 10 a.m. There will be seating on the field and in the bleachers.

There will be Spanish-language interpreters on hand as well as headsets for Spanish speakers.

Parking on the campus will be free.