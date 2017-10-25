An SUV full of cut and bagged marijuana plants rolled over a sedan during a chase through Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square Wednesday morning in what police said appeared to be a deliberate crash stemming from a suspected robbery of a Sonoma County pot garden.

No injuries were reported and officers are investigating the incident as a case of assault with a deadly weapon, said Santa Rosa Police Capt. Craig Schwartz. At least two people were detained near the scene.

The backseat of the GMC Yukon SUV involved in the crash was “pretty much filled” with what appeared to be freshly cut marijuana plants, Schwartz said.

Officers suspect those in the Yukon may have made off with stolen marijuana, prompting a pursuit by others in a Chevrolet Volt connected with the cannabis operation, Schwartz said.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the Yukon was being chased by the Volt down Wilson Street about 9:30 a.m., when the lifted Yukon stopped and backed up, rolling over the top of the Volt in front of La Gare restaurant.

Occupants of the Yukon fled on foot, but passersby detained one of the men at the railroad tracks, blocking him in and making him lie on the ground until police officers arrived, Schwartz said.

One of the Volt’s two occupants was detained at Santa Rosa Plaza, Schwartz said, while the other person remained at the scene.

