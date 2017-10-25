A Clearlake man died in a Lake County crash Tuesday afternoon when his car veered off Highway 53 and collided with a tree, CHP said.

According to CHP, Lawrence Gene Kerr, 71, was driving northbound in his 2009 Toyota when he apparently attempted to pass a 1994 Ford pickup just south of Anderson Marsh State Historic Park around 3:30 p.m. before running off the right side of the road and hitting a tree.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor and the cause of the accident is under investigation, CHP said.

