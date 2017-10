Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

NASA has released a new image showing just how much land was lost to the deadly wildfires that hit Sonoma, Napa and surrounding counties earlier this month.

The image, taken by an instrument on the organization's Terra satellite on Saturday and released Tuesday, shows the region's growing "fire scar" with vegetation in red and burned areas appearing dark gray. The image covers an area of 38 by 39 miles.

