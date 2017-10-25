After a two-week delay due to the North Bay wildfires, Michelin on Wednesday announced its star selections for the 2018 Michelin Guide San Francisco Bay Area & Wine Country, with 11 restaurants in Wine Country snagging a total of 16 stars.

For the North Bay, the biggest winner was newcomer Single Thread in Healdsburg, which was one of seven restaurants to snag two stars. The high-end restaurant, opened by chef Kyle Connaughton in early December, 2016, offers a prix fixe tasting menu inspired by Japan kaiseki dining and Sonoma farm-to-table cuisine.

Both The French Laundry in Yountville and The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena maintained their coveted three-star status. Among the five other three-star restaurants, the only newcomer was Coi of San Francisco, a quirky, fine dining restaurant in North Beach run by Chef Matthew Kirkley.

There were eight Wine Country restaurants that garnered one star. This year’s newcomer was the authentic Japanese restaurant Kenzo of Napa, opened in November 2016 by Kenzo Estate owners Kenzo and Natsuko Tsujimoto. Solbar, located at the Solage Resort in Calistoga, lost its one-star status.

The 2018 Michelin Guide encompasses the North, South and East Bay as well as San Francisco. This year’s 67 Bib Gourmand winners, awarded to restaurants offering high-quality food and good value, were announced earlier this month. Nine of the 67 Bib Gourmand restaurants were in Sonoma County, and six were in the Napa Valley.

The 2018 Michelin Guide goes on sale on Oct. 27. For more information, go to michelinmedia.com.

Here are this year’s Michelin star winners:

THREE STARS

Benu, San Francisco

Coi, San Francisco

The French Laundry, Yountville

Manresa, Los Gatos

Quince, San Francisco

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena

Saison, San Francisco

TWO STARS

Acquerello, San Francisco

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Baumé, Palo Alto

Californios, San Francisco

Commis, East Bay

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Single Thread, Healdsburg

ONE STAR

Adega, San Jose

Al’s Place, San Francisco

Aster, San Francisco

Auberge de Soleil, Rutherford

Bouchon, Yountville

Campton Place, San Francisco

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Commonwealth, San Francisco

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville

Gary Danko, San Francisco

Hashiri, San Francisco

In Situ, San Francisco

Ju-Ni, San Francisco

Keiko à Nob Hill

Kenzo, Napa

Kin Khao, San Francisco

Kinjo, San Francisco

La Toque, Napa

Lord Stanley, San Francisco

Luce, San Francisco

Madera, Menlo Park

Madrona Manor, Healdsburg

Michael Mina, San Francisco

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Mourad, San Francisco

Octavia, San Francisco

Omakase, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

The Progress, San Francisco

Rasa, Burlingame

Rich Table, San Francisco

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

SPQR, San Francisco

Spruce, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo

Terra, St. Helena

Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wako, San Francisco

Wakuriya, San Mateo