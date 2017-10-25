Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

As firefighters inch closer to their goal of completely containing the deadly Sonoma County wildfires by Friday, Cal Fire expects to fully extinguish two blazes to the north by Thursday morning.

The Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County and the Sulfur fire in Lake County are both 99 percent contained, with full containment imminent, Cal Fire said.

The Redwood Valley fire torched 36,523 acres, killing eight people and the Sulfur fire burned 2,207 acres on the shores of Clear Lake, according to Cal Fire.

In Sonoma County, three fires that burned 110,720 acres were at 93 percent containment collectively, Cal Fire reported Wednesday evening.

Individually, the Nuns fire stood at 93 percent containment, the Pocket fire at 92 percent and the Tubbs fire at 94 percent, Cal Fire said. The Atlas fire, which charred 51,624 acres and destroyed 481 structures in Napa and Solano counties, was 97 percent contained Wednesday evening, Cal Fire said.

“Fire conditions continue to improve as crews mop up and patrol the effected areas,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

A total of 18 people remain unaccounted for in Sonoma County, said Sgt. Spencer Crum. The number of fire-related deaths in the county remained at 23, Crum said, and 42 from among all the fires.