After an intensive manhunt, a 34-year-old Mendocino County alleged marijuana thief turned himself in Wednesday, taking a plea deal that will land him a 25-year state prison term, the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Trevor Michael Jackson was suspected of multiple felonies from March 2016 to August this year including kidnapping and robbery while possessing an assault weapon, vehicle theft and burglary, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

While at large, Jackson was offered a “take it or leave it” settlement that was set to expire hours before he turned himself in, according to the release.