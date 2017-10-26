Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Firefighters Thursday continued working within the massive containment lines boxing in areas where fires burned 100,170 acres in Sonoma County to remove hazards like damaged trees and hoses.

With no active fires burning, and full containment expected Friday, fire and utility crews were patrolling roads to look for any lingering smoldering hot spots and clean up areas impacted by the fire and firefight.

“Until every last tree that’s posing a threat and every last fire suppression issue has been dealt with, there’s still work to be done,” Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said.

Part of the work entails repairing damage done during the firefight, such as broken fences and road surfaces, Cox said. Collectively, the fires in Sonoma County were considered 94 percent contained.

The latest containment reports for each fire as of 2 p.m. Thursday were:

Tubbs fire: 36,807 acres and 95 percent contained

Pocket fire: 17,357 acres and 94 percent contained

Nuns fire: 56,556 acres and 94 percent contained

