A Lakeport woman died Wednesday after crashing a vehicle on Petrified Forest Road near the Sonoma-Napa county line, CHP officials said.

Courtney M. Summers, 38, was driving east in unincorporated Napa County about 9 p.m. Wednesday when the 2009 Honda sedan she was driving left the roadway and crashed in a dirt embankment, according to a CHP report. The crash occurred on Petrified Forest Road just east of Franz Valley School Road.

Officer Marc Renspurger said the damage to the vehicle was minimal and coroner’s officials were investigating the possibility she may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Summers was pronounced dead at the scene.

