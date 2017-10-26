Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Smack in the middle of a Comedy Central skit spoofing President Donald Trump’s executive orders and his hectoring of Vice President Mike Pence, the actor portraying POTUS does something surprising.

He makes mention of the North Bay Fire Relief fund.

The segue in the Oval Office scene comes as Anthony Atamanuik, playing Trump, complains that “fake news about me is spreading like a wildfire.”

Peter Grosz, as Pence, interrupts Trump. “Oh, No, no, no, no! Sir, you told me to remind you not to talk about the wildfires.”

The president responds, “Good call, Mike. If I start talking about the fires I might accidentally bring up boring charity stuff. Like the Redwood Credit Union’s North Bay Fire Relief.

“And before you know it. I’ll be mentioning how easy it is to donate on their website. And I’m not doing that!”

A graphic came onto the screen, urging “Donate Now!” and displaying the website, RedwoodCU.org/NorthBayFireRelief.

Then “The President Show” returned to regularly scheduled absurdity.