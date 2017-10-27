Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Santa Rosa City School students began returning to school Friday morning, nearly three weeks after the destructive Tubbs fire forced the closure of the district’s 24 campuses.

At Hidden Valley Elementary School, the day was marked by a range of emotions, from smiles and laughter to parent tears and school-age nervousness. Among the thousands of homes and structures destroyed was the nearby Hidden Valley’s satellite campus on Parker Hill Road.

It’s 85 students were absorbed by Hidden Valley’s main campus on Bonita Vista Drive. For some of the students at the pre-K-to-2nd grade students at the satellite campus, it was like the start of school all over.

“This is like her second first day at school,” said Justin Wangler, whose daughter Delanie attended the satellite school.

Throughout the morning, Hidden Valley staff and teachers warmly greeted Satellite students and parents. Signs were posted all over the school welcoming the students. One sign read, “One school, one big heart.” The custodian at the satellite school, Armando Hernandez, was on hand, giving kids and parents high-fives, hand shakes and hugs.

“These kids are trying to adjust to a new environment,” Hernandez said. “It was a big family there.” Kara Myers, whose 7-year-old son Carter attended the satellite school, said he was comforted by the fact that Hidden Valley kept all the satellite students together with their same teachers. The main campus has 647 students.

“Although this is a new experience for him, I think he’s comfortable because he’s with his classmates,” Myers said. “It’s more of an adventure than a scary time.”

Santa Rosa City Schools is opening their two dozen campuses in phases — 13 today and 11 on Monday.

Aside from Hidden Valley, other elementary schools scheduled to reopen today include: Biella, Brook Hill, Burbank, Lehman, Lincoln, Monroe, Proctor Terrace and Steele Lane. Rincon Valley Middle School, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Piner High and Maria Carrillo High were also scheduled to resume classes today.

Kenwood was scheduled to reopen today as well.

SRCS campuses to be opened on Monday include: Comstock Middle, Cook Middle, Slater Middle, Santa Rosa Middle, Elsie Allen High, Montgomery High, Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High, Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts, Santa Rosa French American Charter, Cesar Chavez Language Academy and Lewis Preschool.

Piner Olivet and Mark West school districts in Santa Rosa and Geyserville schools are to reopen campuses on Monday.

