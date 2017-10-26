Police are searching for several suspects after a gunfight between two vehicles rolled through the streets of Clearlake Tuesday night, police said.

One man, Robert Bradley, 36, of Clearlake, has been identified as a person of interest and was arrested on a parole violation, Clearlake police said in a statement.

No one was reported injured and at least two other unidentified Hispanic males have also been implicated in the shooting, police said.

The shooting spree began around 10:30 p.m. at a Flyers gas station at 15010 Lakeshore Drive when occupants of a Jeep Patriot allegedly fired shots at a group of four Hispanic men standing by a Ford Taurus, police said.

The bullets apparently missed the men but hit a Travelodge hotel a few hundred feet away, police said. According to police, one of the men grabbed an item from the Taurus’ trunk and then with a second man began chasing the Jeep north on Old Highway 53 in the sedan.

Dispatch then began receiving calls of gunfire throughout the city, including areas around the Clearlake Senior Community Center and Pomo Elementary School, police said.

The female driver of the Jeep called police and was interviewed by officers before being released, police said. The back of the her Jeep had extensive damage from gunfire, police said.

The Ford Taurus and its occupants remain at large, police said.

