The driver in a high-speed chase in Santa Rosa escaped police Wednesday night, while his passenger got a trip to Sonoma County Jail, police said.

Ryan Frazer, 23, of Santa Rosa, fell after jumping out of a moving Honda sedan that was trying to evade police, and was later booked on multiple weapons charges.

According to police, officer Santa Rosa officers saw the Honda speed through a red light about 11:45 p.m. while traveling west on College Avenue at Cleveland Avenue, police said. The officers attempted to stop the car, but the Honda sped off.

Officers pursued the Honda at high speed south onto North Dutton Avenue and West Eighth Street, police said. The Honda turned onto Link Lane, slowed, and then both the driver and Frazer jumped out, police said.

Inside the sedan, which crashed into a utility pole, police found an unloaded handgun, three loaded magazines and a large amount of marijuana.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.