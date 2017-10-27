Traffic snarled on northbound Highway 101 Friday morning in Rohnert Park after a trailer hauling a modular home lost two of its tires, CHP officials said.

The trailer’s left-side tires came off just before 7 a.m., disabling the vehicle carrying a modular home, Officer Kerri Post said.

The vehicle and trailer blocked the right-most lane and part of the off ramp at Golf Course Drive.

Emergency and tow personnel were trying to remove the vehicle — a challenge due to the weight — and were waiting for new tires to repair the trailer and get it off the road, Post said. Traffic was backed up although motorists could still exit at the off ramp and had full use of at least one northbound highway lane.

The road was cleared by about 9:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

