Residents of a home outside Willits were held at gunpoint before dawn Friday by armed intruders who forced them into a closet and stole marijuana, Mendocino County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies apprehended three men from the Midwest suspected of carrying out the armed robbery: Michael Deangelo Taylor, 24, and Diontae Stephvon Wright, 24, both of Split Rock, Indiana; and Christopher Deuane Bradford, 24, of Indianapolis. Authorities were searching for a fourth man who remained at large: Hugo Mercado, 24, of Indianapolis.

A resident of the home on Primrose Drive in the Brooktrails community northwest of Willits called 911 at 1:24 a.m. Friday and reported the caller and two others had just been robbed by three African-American men driving a burnt orange-colored Jeep SUV, Sgt. Andrew Porter said.

Deputies heading to the house spotted a similar vehicle leaving the area on Sherwood Road and requested Willits police intercept it. The SUV driver tried to evade police, driving several miles until two people leaped out of the vehicle on Center Valley Road near Bray Road on the east side of Highway 101, Potter said. The vehicle continued, eventually stopping near South Lenore Ave. and Creekside Court, where another two people got out of the vehicle and ran. Police found Diontae Wright hiding in a backyard, and Michael Wright was apprehended nearby, according to Potter. Some time later, police found Bradford walking on Highway 101 near Walker Road, officials said.

Deputies found one firearm and about 20 pounds of marijuana flowers in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or call the sheriff’s tip line at 707-234-2100.

