The Atlas fire was fully contained Friday after burning a total of 51,624 acres and destroying 451 structures in Napa and Solano counties since Oct. 8, Cal Fire said.

Fires in Sonoma County, meanwhile, all stood at 96 percent containment Friday evening, after burning more than 110,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters expect full containment of the Nuns, Pocket and Tubbs fires by Tuesday as they mop up remaining hotspots over the weekend, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynnette Round.

Individually, the Nuns, Pocket and Tubbs fires were all 96 percent contained, according to Cal Fire reports.

The Sulfur fire in Lake County and the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County are both fully contained after charring 2,207 acres and 36,523 acres, Cal Fire said.

The death toll from blazes in Northern California remains at 42 people, including 23 in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino, seven in Napa and four in Yuba County.

