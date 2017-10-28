Santa Rosa police are investigating a potential arson fire of a vehicle and vandalism to a house in Bennett Valley.

Santa Rosa firefighters went to the Harrow Court home about 4:35 a.m. Saturday for a call of a house fire and found a vehicle ablaze and substantial damage to a home where it was parked, said Battalion Chief Mark Basque.

The fire destroyed the vehicle and burned some landscaping but didn’t spread to the house, Basque said.

Harrow Court is between Summerfield Road and Trione-Annadel State Park.

Police detectives are investigating.

