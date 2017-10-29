Santa Rosa police Sunday corrected the name of a man arrested on suspicion of looting a large flat-screen television and other items from a burned apartment and then leading officers on a high-speed car chase before being apprehended along with an accomplice.

The male suspect, arrested Saturday along with a female accomplice, was identified Sunday as Johnathon Leon Lee Conner, 31, of Monterey County, police said Sunday in a press release.

The man had originally given another name, and both suspects continued to be uncooperative, police said. The television was taken from a unit of the The Overlook at Fountaingrove, off Bicentennial Way, the release said.

Two additional felony counts were lodged against Conner for allegedly using another person’s stolen information to identify himself, police said.

Conner and Christina Marsh, 22, of Marina were held on $500,000 bail.

