Santa Rosa Junior College police are investigating an alleged groping incident that took place Friday afternoon on the Santa Rosa campus.

A female student was walking around Burbank Circle when an Asian man described as having “special needs” asked her for a hug around 2 p.m., police said.

The woman consented to the hug, but while they embraced, the man grabbed her buttocks, police said. The student broke from the hug and walked away.

The student didn’t initially report the incident to police but told an SRJC faculty member who then relayed the information to authorities, police said.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian man around 5 feet, 2 inches and 22 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

