Santa Rosa Junior College police are investigating an alleged groping incident that took place Friday afternoon on the Santa Rosa campus.
A female student was walking around Burbank Circle when an Asian man described as having “special needs” asked her for a hug around 2 p.m., police said.
The woman consented to the hug, but while they embraced, the man grabbed her buttocks, police said. The student broke from the hug and walked away.
The student didn’t initially report the incident to police but told an SRJC faculty member who then relayed the information to authorities, police said.
Police describe the suspect as an Asian man around 5 feet, 2 inches and 22 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
On The Chili Trail
Many local farmers grow one or more types of sweet or hot chilies. Here is a round-up of some of the county's major producers, with a wide array of varieties and chilies processed in myriad ways.
Beet Generation Farm, Sebastopol
Fresh sweet peppers and hot chilies; grilled peppers; chipotle powders and paprikas.
Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market, Wednesday and Saturday
CSA program
beetgeneration.com
Bernier Farms, Healdsburg & Geyserville
Fresh sweet peppers and chilies.
Healdsburg Farmers Market, Wednesday and Saturday; Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market, Saturday; Cloverdale Farmers Market, Tuesday.
Farm stand, 3192 Alexander Valley Rd., Healdsburg, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
bernierfarms.com
Min-Hee Hill Gardens, Sebastopol
Fresh sweet peppers and hot chilies; wide variety of dried and ground chilies.
Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market, Wednesday and Saturday; Windsor Farmers Market, Sunday.
minheehillgardens.com
Hector's Honey Farm, Santa Rosa
Fresh sweet peppers and hot chilies; dried chilies.
Multiple markets year round.
farmtrails.org
Ortiz Farms, Santa Rosa
Fresh sweet peppers and hot chilies; chili ristras and wreaths.
Multiple markets year round.
Soda Rock Farms, Healdsburg
Fresh hot and sweet peppers.
Healdsburg Farmers Market, Wednesday and Saturday; Santa Rosa Community Farmers Market, Wednesday and Saturday; Petaluma Farmers Market, Saturday; Windsor Farmers Market, Sunday.
sodarockfarms.com
Tierra Vegetables Farm Stand
651 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa
Fresh sweet peppers and hot chilies; dried chilies; smoked chilies, hot sauces, chili jams.
CSA program
Farm stand hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
tierravegetables.com
Triple T Ranch and Farm, Santa Rosa
Fresh sweet peppers and very hot chilies; hot sauces.
Santa Rosa Community Farmers Market, Wednesday and Saturday; Marin Civic Center Farmers Market, San Rafael, Thursday and Sunday; Sebastopol Farmers Market, Sunday.