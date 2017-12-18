A 61-year-old Upper Lake man died Sunday morning after crashing into a tree on Highway 101 in Laytonville, the CHP said.

The man was traveling south in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler around 11:05 a.m. when, for reason still under investigation, he turned into oncoming traffic, drove over the east shoulder, down a grass embankment and into a tree, CHP said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, north of Valley Drive, CHP said.

