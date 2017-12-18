The Sonoma County sheriff’s Henry 1 helicopter rescued a Southern California man stuck 300 feet above San Francisco Bay just west of the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday night.

The Southern Marin Fire District and U.S. Park Police called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance at Fort Baker in the Golden Gate Recreation Area around 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

High winds complicated the rescue, but Henry 1 landed a deputy hanging from a 100-foot long-line onto the cliff where the man was perched, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy secured the unidentified man to the bottom of the long-line and he was flown to medical assistance nearby at 7:37 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man was cold but otherwise uninjured.

