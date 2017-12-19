A Santa Rosa man suspected of robbing two area Chase bank branches at gunpoint in September pleaded not guilty Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Jason Richard Fuesz, 48, was charged with robbery, burglary and violation of parole for holding up a Chase bank at 2700 Yulupa Avenue on Sept. 13 and another at 1301 Guerneville Road on Sept. 16.

In both cases the suspect, wearing a black bandanna, black hoodie and flat-brimmed ball cap with a yellow bill, was caught on surveillance video pointing a black handgun at bank employees and demanding cash. He carried off undisclosed amounts of money in a paper bag.

Fuesz was convicted of armed robberies in 1995 and 2009. In the second conviction, he robbed a bank in the Oakmont retirement community with his father, Santa Rosa police said at the time of his arrest in late November.

