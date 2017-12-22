Citing the persistent financial woes of the public agency overseeing North Coast freight rail, a state transportation board plans to step up its scrutiny of the agency next year.

The Ukiah-based North Coast Railroad Authority is charged with maintaining freight service along a 316-mile rail route from Napa to Eureka. It was faulted by the state board for failing to develop a sound business plan for current rail operations, which resumed in 2011 and typically involve two or three weekly trips along the line that ends at Windsor.

The California Transportation Commission, which oversees state rail operations, said in a report to state lawmakers last week that the 28-year-old local authority had failed to develop a plan “that makes the business case for its existence,” noting that it also is “routinely unable to pay its obligations.”

A committee of stakeholders should be formed to plan NCRA’s future, the report said, without providing specifics.

In response, Mitch Stogner, executive director of the authority, and state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, pointed to the anomaly of a public agency chartered by the state to preserve North Coast freight service, but given no operational funding to do so.

“The state needs to step up to the plate,” Stogner said, contending the agency needs $1 million a year in assured revenue.

McGuire, whose North Coast district encompasses nearly the entire rail line, said the state’s decision in 1989 to create the railroad authority but deny it a funding base was, in hindsight, unrealistic.

“It is time for all of us to have an honest — and potentially difficult — conversation about exactly where it is practical to operate freight on this line and what is the highest and best use for the remaining miles of track.”

Willits is likely the farthest north freight will ever run on the old Northwestern Pacific tracks, given both the cost — roughly estimated at $1 billion — and strident objections from environmentalists opposed to restoring rail operations to the north in the Eel River canyon, running 95 miles through remote backcountry in Mendocino and Humboldt counties.

McGuire said it is “virtually impossible” to revive rail operations through the flood- and slide-prone canyon in the foreseeable future. Instead, he said, it is time to consider transitioning the rail line to a hiking trail through “some of the most spectacular scenery in the world.”

Stogner, whose agency was established to preserve the North Coast rail line, conceded that restoring the line along the Eel River is “probably not feasible.”

The agency is involved in a yearslong legal battle initiated by environmentalists seeking to force NCRA to study the environmental impacts of restoring service north of Willits.

Stogner acknowledged the agency often operates in the red, depending on property and equipment lease revenue and payments from the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co., which holds a 99-year lease to haul freight on the rail line. A financial audit of NCRA for the 2016 fiscal year noted that the agency has sustained “recurring losses from operations” and its current liabilities exceed current assets.

“This raises substantial doubt about NCRA’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the audit said.

The agency, with two full-time employees — Stogner and his assistant — and four contract employees, is spending $232,030 on salaries and benefits this year, accounting for nearly half its operating budget of $509,415.