A Oakland man was airlifted Monday to a Santa Rosa hospital after he was thrown from his car when it rolled down a hill and hit a redwood tree near Ukiah, the CHP said.

Donald Cornell, 44, was traveling east on Highway 253 at a high speed when he missed a curve near Robinson Creek Road around 3:10 p.m., CHP officials said. His Madza rolled down the steep embankment and hit a wire fence before flipping several times and striking the tree. Cornell, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and found about 100 feet from the crash, CHP said.

He suffered major injuries and had to be airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, CHP said.

