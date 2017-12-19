A 67-year-old cyclist was seriously injured Monday after he was struck by a car while riding west on Guerneville Road outside Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

Gregory Pinard of Bodega Bay was west of Abramson Road around 10:45 p.m. when he was hit from behind by a 1999 Toyota RAV4 driven by Anna Paredes, 55, of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

Pinard slammed into the windshield of the westbound vehicle and then landed on the roadway with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the CHP said. He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Paredes told police she did not see the cyclist until he was in her headlights and was unable to stop before striking him, CHP said. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Investigators said initial evidence shows Pinard was on the white line or just over it on the shoulder. The bicycle had a red rear reflector.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.