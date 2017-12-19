A 73-year-old Lakeport man was killed Tuesday after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Petrified Forest Road near Calistoga, CHP said.

John Michael Norin was heading west just before noon when his Volkswagen sedan for unknown reasons drifted into the eastbound lane near Franz Valley School Road, directly in the path of the big rig, the CHP said.

Norin had to be extricated from the car, Napa CHP Officer Anna Paulson said. The man was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The semi-truck driver, Howard Beeman III of Inverness, escaped injuries, the CHP said. Both the truck and sedan were heavily damaged in the crash, which shut a segment of the road for more than two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Eloísa Ruano González at 707-521-5458 or eloisa.gonzalez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @eloisanews.