With Christmas approaching, numerous local families who lost their homes in the October fires are finding their holiday traditions upended and their financial resources strained.

But Sonoma County is an incredibly generous place, and many families are opening their homes to fire-affected families for a holiday meal. Are you, or do you know of someone else who is?

If so, reporter J.D. Morris is interested in speaking with you. You can contact him at jd.morris@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.