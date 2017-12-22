SRJC ends investigation into sexual assault allegations against instructor

Santa Rosa Junior College allowed the president of the Academic Senate to return to work Friday, ending its investigation into allegations that he engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage student two decades ago while teaching at the now-shuttered Ursuline High School.

The allegations, first aired on Facebook last month by a woman who said she was inspired by the #MeToo movement sweeping the country, set off a controversy on campus that intensified after SRJC President Frank Chong announced religion and humanities instructor Eric Thompson had been placed on paid voluntary administrative leave while the college investigated the claims.

A union representing faculty members has filed a grievance against the college, contending that Chong violated privacy rules when he sent an email to SRJC employees addressing the investigation into Thompson’s alleged actions.

Thompson denied the woman’s allegations of sexual assault but, in an interview Friday, said he entered into a romantic relationship with his former student after she turned 18 and lived with her for several months.

“I’m so not a sexual assaulter,” he said. “I’m the extreme opposite of that.”

The college hired a law firm in late November to investigate the woman’s charges — its second investigation into her allegations against Thompson in five years, Chong said. It concluded it could take no action because the alleged misconduct occurred so many years ago and notified Thompson on Thursday that he could return to work.

“There’s a four-year statute of limitations,” Chong said.

There have been no other complaints against Thompson at the college, Chong said.

The allegations first surfaced in mid-November when Sarah Chavez, 39, accused Thompson in a Facebook post of sexually assaulting her over a two-year period while he taught at the all-girls Catholic school in the mid-1990s.

Chavez criticized the college for allowing Thompson to return, saying it failed to properly investigate.

“They didn’t investigate the sexual assault,” she said late Friday. “They were solely concerned with his behavior over the last four years.”

Chavez said she was 16 when the sexual relationship started. She said she decided to share the story publicly on Facebook because she was inspired by the nationwide discussion over sexual assault and harassment, sparked by the social media #MeToo movement.

“For a long time, I felt ashamed and I felt people would think it was my fault,” she said.

Thompson, who is 20 years older than Chavez, was working part time at the high school and college when they met at Ursuline, said Chavez, who now lives in Maine. She said the teacher first began coming on to her just before her junior year while taking part in a summertime play in Sonoma Valley. The inappropriate behavior started when he drove her to practice, performances and cast parties, she alleged.

“There was a lot of touching and hugging,” Chavez said in an earlier telephone interview. “He would tell me how attractive I am.”

She said she was uncomfortable at first, but over time “it became more normal.” She didn’t tell her parents about the relationship until years later, after she dropped out of high school and temporarily moved in with Thompson, she said.