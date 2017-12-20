An intoxicated Healdsburg driver Tuesday night struck a man walking on a west side road and continued on before crashing nearby, according to the CHP Wednesday.

Officers arrested Jeffery Young, 60, on suspicion of felony DUI and hit-and-run.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. regarding two incidents on Kinley Drive in west Healdsburg near Highway 101 — a vehicle off the roadway and a pedestrian struck by a vehicle nearby, Officer Jon Sloat said in a news release.

Santos Gonzalez, 50, told officers he tried to get out of the way of the vehicle but was struck, suffering head injuries and broken bones. He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

South of Magnolia Road, officers found a Ford F‑150 crashed off the roadway. The injured driver had been taken to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Damage to the truck indicated it had struck Gonzalez. At the hospital, Young appeared drunk and told officers he didn’t remember hitting the man.

He failed a drunken driving evaluation, was arrested on suspicion of three felonies and booked into the Sonoma County Jail after receiving medical care. Bail was set at $100,000.

