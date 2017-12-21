A 67-year-old Bodega Bay cyclist died Thursday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital more than two days after being struck by a car while riding west on Guerneville Road outside Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

Gregory Pinard was pedaling west of Abramson Road around 10:45 p.m. Monday when he was hit from behind by a 1999 Toyota RAV4 driven by Anna Paredes, 55, of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

Pinard struck the windshield of the vehicle before landing on the road with critical injuries, CHP said. He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he later died of his wounds.

Paredes told police she did not see the cyclist until he was in her headlights and was unable to stop before striking him, CHP said. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Investigators said initial evidence shows Pinard was on the white line or just over it on the shoulder. The bicycle had a red rear reflector. The CHP has not released information about whether Pinard was wearing a helmet.

