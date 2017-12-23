A plan to protect Santa Rosa renters from being evicted by landlords seeking to capitalize on the October wildfires hit an unexpected obstacle this week when it was revealed for the first time that three members of the City Council are themselves landlords.

The development raised conflict-of-interest questions as well as broader concerns about the council’s ability to pass renter protections when so many of them earn income from rentals.

The council was set to consider on Tuesday immediate restrictions on evictions without just cause as a way to block landlords from ousting tenants specifically to attract new ones who, because of fire insurance, can pay higher rates.

For the “urgency” ordinance to go into effect immediately, as planned, it needed five yes votes to pass. But Mayor Chris Coursey removed the item from the agenda after three of the seven council members announced they would not be voting on the issue because they earn income from rental properties they own.

“We’ve got some problems with people recusing themselves,” Coursey said in postponing the proposal until January.

Councilman John Sawyer’s decision not to vote on the item was no surprise. He and his husband own rental properties in Santa Rosa and elsewhere. He received a formal opinion from the Fair Political Practices Commission last year advising him not to vote on issues that would affect him directly, such as last year’s rent control law.

But somewhat surprising were the announcements by Councilwoman Julie Combs and Councilman Jack Tibbetts that they would not participate in the vote either, citing advice of the city attorney.

Combs said she has rented a room in her home for years to a young married couple who are friends of her children. And Tibbetts said he had three tenants living in his house and planned to recuse himself on the issue.

Neither had publicly disclosed the financial arrangements before, though it is not clear they needed to.

Combs’ housing arrangement didn’t stop her from voting on a similar issue last year.

She voted in favor of the rent control and just-cause-for-eviction ordinance the council passed in 2016 and was overturned earlier this year at the ballot box.

Combs said that case was distinct because single-family residences, like hers, are exempt from local rent control laws under a state law known as the Costa- Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Neither she nor her boarders would have been covered by the city law had it gone into effect, she said.

A previous city attorney told her she did not need to recuse herself from voting on the issue, though she did not get it in writing, she said.

It’s less clear if she would have been covered by the just-cause-eviction rules she voted in favor of at the time. The regulations, if applicable, would have made it harder for her to evict her boarders, meaning she would have been acting against her own interests.

She declined to say how much she earns from the arrangement, but said it is “far less” than the $800 to $900 market rate. The couple do not have a signed lease. Nevertheless, the money is a form of steady, if modest, income for her and her husband, she said.