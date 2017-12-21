A man was stabbed in the neck Thursday night while eating at Lola’s Market on Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa police said.

The stabbing occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant inside the market in the 400 block of Dutton Avenue, Sgt. David Linscomb said. It’s unclear what triggered the attack, but it doesn’t appear to be gang related, he said.

Sgt. Dan Marincik said both men involved were patrons at the restaurant but didn’t know each other. The suspect stood up with an unknown stabbing implement in a hand and stabbed the 61-year-old victim once in the neck.

He said officers were searching for the attacker who fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3590.

