Santa Rosa police continued searching Friday for a man wanted in the stabbing of a patron at Lola’s Market on Sebastopol Road Thursday night, officers said.

A 61-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while eating at the supermarket, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police department was not releasing the victim’s name because of the violent nature of the crime.

The two men had been sitting at different tables in the market’s restaurant at 6:26 p.m. Neither had spoken to the other. The suspect then left his table and stabbed the victim once with an unknown object in his hand. The suspect fled on foot.

Police said they have no motive for the stabbing, but the incident does not appear to be gang related.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the department at 707-543-3590.